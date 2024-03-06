Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa needs to communicate more like Patrick Mahomes when it gets tough
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill has made it clear that Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most accurate QBs in the NFL. The most accurate if you listen to him, but there is one thing Tua needs to improve on.
Speaking with "The Pivot" podcast, Hill raised some Miami Dolphins fans' eyebrows when he said that there have been some grudges held between the two and that isn't going to make the team better.
Hill said that in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes and the receivers could get into issues but they fixed them and moved on but in Miami, it is more "No, F**K you, I'll talk to you later or next week." Hill said that the team doesn't need that and instead needs to come back and talk about and "Not have grudges against each other."
Hill does say that this is a process and that they are still growing. He said everyone wants to win and naturally in any sport there are going to be disagreements.
Hill said that with Mahomes, they had an "Outside of Football" relationship and that they all hung out but in Miami, they are still working to build that. Hill said they are going to get there this year.
Tyreek said the problem has been that instead of coming back the next play and figuring it out, they hold that grudge he mentioned in the video.
Is this a problem in Miami? One thing is certain, Tua-haters are going to run with it. It would be interesting to know more of this story but that isn't something that we will probably know. It sounds like the team is simply going through growing pains.
Hill has been with the Dolphins for two seasons and that isn't always enough time to build the relationships you may have had in the past, in this case, Patrick Mahomes. Tagovailoa seems to be much more guarded about his personal life outside of football so is this something that can grow off the field? Hill thinks so.