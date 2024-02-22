Tyreek Hill stands up for Jaylen Waddle amidst trade talk "Better than I was" he said
When Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of trading Miami Dolphins WR, Jaylen Waddle, fans went crazy. Now, Tyreek Hill is jumping in.
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle had his ups and downs in 2023 as he dealt with some injuries but he still turned in a fantastic season. Trading him, it isn't what the fans want.
Earlier this morning, we wrote about 5 players the Dolphin could trade if they wanted to. Waddle was one of those five. Tannebaum wasn't that far off with the idea of trading the WR but he was with the compensation.
Waddle is turning into an elite WR. He isn't there yet, not quite, but very close. If the Dolphins were offered multiple draft picks, it might be hard to turn down. No player should ever be off-limits to at least a consideration.
Tyreek HIll heard the chatter on social media as well and he didn't like what he was hearing. In fact, he brought Tua Tagovailoa into the conversation as well.
The thought of trading Waddle isn't something fans want to entertain. He is a fan favorite and has been since the moment he walked onto the field. I myself hated the thought of including him in my list of five because Tannebaum's "straight up" trade for a K.C. corner was ridiculous. Still, he is one of the few players the Dolphins have on the roster that have tradeable value.
Miami has a lot of word to do this off-season. Trading Waddle isn't one of them and clearly Tyreek Hill agrees. The reality is, until the Dolphins start making roster moves to cut into their nearly $50 million over the cap situation, players' names will be floated by the media and by fans.
In other news, one member of ESPN has said the Dolphins will consider placing the Franchise Tag on Christian Wilkins if they can't get an extension done before the deadline. Miami wants to keep Wilkins according to Dan Graziano but they have to find a suitable contract structure that benefits the team and Wilkins.