Tyreek Hill steps in to pay the salary of the NFL employee that was fired this week
The NFL opted to fire one of their sideline employees this week after his participation in a Tyreek Hill TD celebration. Now, Hill is paying the kids salary.
By Brian Miller
This past week, Kevin Fitzgibbons made a lot of waves across social media platforms when it was revealed he lost his job with the NFL after joining in a Tyreek Hill TD celebration.
KFitz as he goes by "X" posted a video of his career as a sideline photographer dating back to high school. He talked about his friendship with Tyreek Hill that started during Hill's time with the Chiefs. When Hill scored a touchdown a few weeks ago at Hard Rock Stadium, he grabbed KFitz's phone and recorded him backflipping with the camera.
The NFL suspended Fitzgibbons for the rest of the year and it appears that he will not be brought back next year. Many have debated the situation including whether or not the harsh penalty for having his phone taken from him and his jumping up and down after it was returned was fair.
It was an over the top reaction by the NFL for sure but now, Tyreek Hill is making sure that his friend is at least compensated for something that Hill himself instigated.
Hill reportedly has decided to pay Fitzgibbons salary that he will lose with the suspension and apparent firing. It's a great gesture for sure. What is amazing though is that the NFL didn't simply talk to the young influencer and videographer and then let him off with a warning.
The NFL has always drawn scrutiny for its basis for firing people and suspending and fining players. Yet owners can do pretty much whatever they please. We all know this is the big-boy club and is all about the money but this kid didn't deserve to lose what he called his "Dream Job."
At least, he will still get his pay for the year.