Tyreek Hill tells the media the Miami Dolphins are all out of excuses
The media rounds have been made and the Super Bowl is about to be played but Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill wants no more excuses.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill will get to see his former teammates go to another Super Bowl without him and he is done with the Miami Dolphins' excuses.
Tyreek Hill spent some time speaking with the hosts of Super Bowl Live and had some insight on the Dolphins winning in the playoffs. Miami has been to the postseason two times in the last two seasons with Hill on the roster but they have been bounced in the first round.
Hill knows what the Super Bowl feels like. He knows what it takes to win in the playoffs. In Miami, they have gotten there but they haven't closed the deal. Hill told Super Bowl Live that in 2022 the Dolphins didn't have their QB. That is true. He also said this past year they had to deal with the cold. That should never be an excuse.
The Dolphins' bigger issue this year was the injuries to top defensive players. That isn't an excuse for losing but Miami entered the K.C. game down Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland. Six starters and several other backups. The Dolphins started three players that were picked off the street a week earlier.
That being said, the problems were not on defense, they were on the offensive side of the ball.
Hill is correct though. The Dolphins need to do better in the postseason. The window is not wide open and it is closing. This Miami Dolphins team will look a lot different after the 2025 season if not the 2024 season. Even Hill may not be around after 2025. Needless to say, the Dolphins' opportunity to win has never been better than it is right now and they need to take advantage of it.
What will it take to win for the Dolphins? A lot. They need to get it together late in the season and they need to find a way to beat good football teams because in the playoffs, there are only good football teams. Tyreek Hill knows this and he is correct, if the Dolphins are going to win, they need to put the excuses aside and make it happen.
Hill said "We need better leadership during the week" and said, "FinNation you can expect a whole lot more from us. I promise you that!" We will see.