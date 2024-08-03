Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa showcase the right way to get a Dolphins deal done
By Brian Miller
Contract negotiations are never easy, and there is often a back-and-forth that sometimes creates bad blood. Two of the top Miami Dolphins players are taking an approach that should pave a pathway for other players.
According to multiple reports, Tua Tagovailoa wasn't close to a deal. An almost year-long, off-and-on negotiation finally came to a completion early in training camp. During that process, Tua showed up for offseason workouts and attended training camp. He didn't do every drill, but did enough to show he was a team player.
Tyreek Hill is hoping to get a new contract done and his agent is negotiating with Chris Grier and the team. Hill isn't worried and the Dolphins have indicated a willingness to get a new deal done as well. Meanwhile, Hill is participating in camp and doing all of the drills.
It doesn't always work out. Last year, Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt both participated in camp and did not hold out for new deals. They finished their final seasons and left to land near record-breaking contracts. Connor Williams did stage a "hold-in" through offseason work last year, and he wasn't given an extension.
Is this a case of simply keeping your top guys happy? It very well could be, but both players are proving, or, in the case of Tagovailoa, that showing up and putting in the work is a good way to get the Dolphins to the table.
Jevon Holland is next up or should be. The Dolphins have a decision to make with the safety, who will be a free agent after this campaign. There have been no talks thus far, at least none made public. Holland can still be tagged next year, but it might be too costly for the Dolphins to do so. The best action would be to lock him up now while contracts are lower than they will be a year from now.
Holland has not stayed away from camp or practices and that too is a good sign. Hopefully, the path set by Tagovailoa and Hill as leaders on the offense will allow Holland to get his contract as well. Hill is yet to finalize things, but something tells us Grier will make him happy soon.