Tyreek Hill wants Tua Tagovailoa to win the league MVP award
Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are both in the running for the NFL MVP award but Hill thinks it should be Tua.
By Brian Miller
The NFL MVP award is still a long way from being decided and there is no guarantee that Miami Dolphins players will win it but Tyreek Hill believes that it should be Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill is closing in on 2,000 yards this season, if he hits it, he will be the first player in NFL history to do so. He came close last year, he is very close this year.
Hill's play on the field has been nothing short of amazing and with that level of play comes talk of league MVP. While Hill is deserving of the award, if you ask him, he doesn't want it. He thinks Tua should get it this year.
Recently, Hill spoke with the media and was asked about the MVP award, "It's a quarterback award. We all know that." Hill continued with "I'd be happier if Tua won it."
Hill said that he has received everything that he has wanted and winning the award would be "icing on the cake."
So with that, we realize that while he may say he hopes Tua gets the award, he will be perfectly fine if Tyreek Hill is called during the end-of-year league awards.
On social media, it has been a debate about who should win the award. Many believe that Tua should 100% be the lock to win it of the two while others view Hill as the right choice.
In the course of NFL history, the award has traditionally gone to the quarterback. The last time a player that wasn't a QB won the award was in 2012 when Adrian Peterson won it. Running backs are not strangers to the award throughout the years and even a kicker has won and a couple of defensive guys. No WR has ever won the award.