UPDATE: Nothing imminent or guaranteed on Miami Dolphins landing Dalvin Cook
By Brian Miller
June 1st has come and gone and June 2nd came and went just as quietly without a single new update on the Miami Dolphins and Dalvin Cook.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, there is not behind the scenes deal that is almost complete and there is no big chatter of a move being made.
It was reported on Friday that something was being worked on but the speculation remains, for now, that the Vikings will release Cook should a new deal that would include a reduction in pay for Cook be agreed upon. For now, it appears that Cook is simply waiting for his release.
When and if Cook is released, there is no guaranteed that he will join the Dolphins. Other teams have shown interest and if Cook is a free agent, the Dolphins could likely find themselves in a bargaining situation against at least one or more teams and Chris Grier would likely not dive too deeply into that muddy pool.
Is there interest from the Dolphins? Absolutely but at this point, not enough it seems for the Dolphins to give up draft capital and another contract. Cook may be willing to take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota but that doesn't mean he won't take the biggest deal he can get on the market.
Barry Jackson believes that something could happen in the coming days but there is not indication that the Miami Dolphins will be a part of it but if Cook is released, Miami will be the presumed landing spot, until they are not.