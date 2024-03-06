Updated Miami Dolphins needs after roster cuts ahead of free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins roster will not be full of holes long but for now, the roster is quite a big hole in general.
Free agency is less than a week away. The Miami Dolphins have released Keion Crossen, Xavien Howard, and Jerome Baker. They are potentially losing Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, and Andrew Van Ginkel. Adding to the misery is nearly $19 million they need to trim from the roster.
Clearly the Dolphins will make more moves to not only get under the cap but they will restructure contracts, re-sign some of their lesser impending free agents, and will begin filling holes next week but for now, as we hit midweek, here is where the Dolphins stand.
QB - Tua Tagovailoa is under contract on the 5th-year option. There is still a sense that an extension will come soon.
RB - The Dolphins are set for now with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane both under contract as well as Jeff Wilson and Chris Brooks.
WR - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Erik Ezukanma are the only players under contract.
TE - Tanner Conner, Julian Hill, and Durham Smythe are under contract
OLine - Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, and for now, Terron Armstead are under contract as starters. Hunt is an impending free agent.
DT - Zach Sieler is the only returning starter
LB - David Long, Jr. and Duke Riley
CB - Jalen Ramsey is the only returning boundary corner
S - Jevon Holland
While the Miami Dolphins will clear a lot of cap space to operate, the reality is they are thin at every position group when it comes to starting personnel.