Updated Miami Dolphins projected depth chart after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft produced some question marks, some surprises, and a few potential steals that might impact the team's depth chart.
Miami is a couple of months away from finishing their OTAs and mini-camps and then another month from heading into the scorching sun of training camp. How will this year's draft impact the team's depth chart? Are their players now on the bubble of making the team?
The answer to that last question about Miami Dolphins players now on the bubble is absolutely yes.
Nothing changed with the Dolphins QB room, tight end room, or their interior offensive line. On defense, nothing changed at linebacker or defensive tackle. Despite no changes to the depth chart at those positions, some players at other positions could be out of work given the roster additions, that is still months away. Let's look at the positions that are impacted.
The running back room got a surprise boost from the 2024 NFL Draft and it will impact Miami's roster.
Miami added Jaylen Wright on Saturday after trading into the 4th round. Wright can be penciled in to make the roster given his talent and the commitment by the team. The current unit's depth chart is pretty set.
- Raheem Mostert
- De'Von Achane
- Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- Chris Brooks
- Salvon Ahmed
We can anticipate Wright sliding in somewhere before or after Brooks and that means Salvon Ahmed is likely going be looking for work. Miami restructured Jeff Wilson's contract earlier this year so it would be unlikely that Wilson is out this year. Next year is a different story. Clearly the future now is Mostert, Achane, Wright, and Brooks.