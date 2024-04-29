Updated Miami Dolphins projected depth chart after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
2 of 4
The Dolphins entered the 2024 NFL Draft needing players at the EDGE position and they drafted two.
Miami doesn't list their defensive ends as DEs but instead as linebackers. Entering the draft the Dolphins were extremely thin at the position given the injuries to Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Miami added Shaq Barrett in free agency and a few others.
The additions of both Chop Robinson and Mohamad Kamara won't change the position on the roster. Robinson will be slated to start opposite Barrett until Chubb and Phillips return and then will assume a rotation with Barrett. Kamara will start as a rotational option until he develops more.
Miami's roster impact of these two being added will come somewhere else and that likely could be in the form of releasing a linebacker or two.