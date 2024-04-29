Updated Miami Dolphins projected depth chart after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The addition of Patrick Paul won't have an impact on the roster this year specifically but he could change the depth chart considerably.
Paul was drafted in the 2nd round and for all intent and purpose, he is the future at left tackle. No one doubts that Paul will be groomed to replace Terron Armstead in another year and the fact that he does not translate well to the guard position means he will spend the 2024 season waiting for opportunity to get on the field.
The Dolphins would be smart to rotate Paul into the 2nd half of games that are well under control to get him experience. Will he be the primary backup to Armstead this year? That will depend on his training camp.
It will also be interesting to see if the Dolphins use him on the right side as depth behind Austin Jackson. He could float left and right as needed this year. Clearly, Jackson and Armstead are the starters.
The question now becomes will Paul take the 2nd team role in front of Kendall Lamm? Lamm was good last year when he took over for Armstead and you hardly noticed, he played that well most of the time. To start the season, he should remain number two on the depth chart but Paul will most certainly push for that job but Miami would be smart to stay with the veteran Lamm and let Paul really learn the NFL in his rookie season.