Updated Miami Dolphins projected depth chart after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Patrick McMorris isn't going to affect the Dolphins secondary depth chart but at WR, two new additions very well could.
Miami drafted Malik and Tahj Washington on day three of the draft. Most of the time, you don't factor late draft picks into the depth chart, but these two could be different. The Dolphins currently have 10 WRs on the roster, and they will likely add at least one veteran, OBJ, to the unit.
The draft picks won't change that. Miami will likely carry only 6 WRs into the season, and neither of the rookies will climb up the depth chart. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, the incoming veteran slot receiver, and Braxton Berrios will round out the top four.
Perhaps the big question is will one of the rookies replace Erik Ezukanma on the roster or on the depth chart? Will Braylon Sanders lose his spot on the roster and what does it mean for River Cracraft who has been a spot situational player that has been on the fringe of the unit?
Both rookies will make a case for sticking around, and it will depend completely on how they do in camp. A solid camp could force Miami not to slide them to the practice squad, and that would make others expendable.