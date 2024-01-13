Updated weather report for Dolphins vs. Chiefs AFC Wild Card game (January 13)
Spoiler Alert: It's going to be COLD.
The Miami Dolphins were unable to win their division and now they must kick off the playoffs on the road. This means that they're headed to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round and it's going to be a historically cold day in Kansas City.
We're not just talking about below-freezing temperatures and snow in Kansas City for the Wild Card game. No, it's going to be "dangerously cold" for anyone braving the elements to watch the Chiefs and Dolphins duke it out on Saturday night.
Weather forecast for Dolphins vs. Chiefs
As of this writing, The Weather Channel has a forecasted high of 8° in Kansas City this Saturday. That's the HIGH. The Weather Channel's description for the forecast that day is "Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. High 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 MPH."
That's more for the tailgating crowd during the day, though. Those who are actually braving the cold and hanging out at the game that night will be subjected to temperatures in the negatives (-5°, to be exact). Oh, there's also a chance of snow as well, but it's not a high one.
This is slated to be the coldest game in Chiefs history and of course it's when the warm-weathered Miami Dolphins are coming to town. Just our luck, right?