Very first Tua Tagovailoa play at Day 3 practice will cost Chris Grier millions
It's starting to feel like it's not if, but when for Tua Tagovailoa and his mega-deal from the Dolphins. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he's waiting for Chris Grier to pay him as such. Do we need further proof of how important Tagovailoa is for the offense?
After a lackluster opening couple of days at practice, Tagovailoa was more involved for Day 3 and he kicked things off with a total bang during 11-on-11 work. Tagovailoa stepped back, tossed the ball downfield and hit Tyreek Hill for what was about a 70-yard score. Yeah, if this doesn't provide the Miami front office with some urgency to get things done, what will?
Tua Tagovailoa put on a show at the latest Miami Dolphins training camp practice
Thay play from Tua to Hill led to an explosion of celebrations on the practice field. Mike McDaniel was probably smiling from ear to ear too, as you have to assume he hasn't been thrilled with the start of camp with Tagovailoa barely out there.
So, what does Grier do now? He needs to get back to the negotiating table and finally prove to his signal-caller that he values him. Reports have indicated that the Dolphins and Grier haven't been reaching the kinds of numbers that Tagovailoa and his reps have been looking for.
Is one training camp practice play going to drive up the price to make the former first-round pick the highest-paid QB in NFL history? Nope, not a chance. However, Grier needs to realize how important Tagovailoa is to this team and give him close to what he wants and not lowball him.
If he continues to let time pass by without getting an extension done, the more time Tagovailoa will miss in practice. It also opens the door for Jordan Love to get paid, which would be a bad look for Miami and only make Tagovailoa want to receive more money. It's time for this summer drama to come to an end. The only man that can make that happen is Grier.