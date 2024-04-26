Video: Penn State HC James Franklin makes it just in time to see Chop Robinson get drafted
By Brian Miller
Kevin Costner said it best on Draft Day, "Enjoy the day; you only get drafted once!" On Thursday night, the new Miami Dolphins pass rusher Chop Robinson enjoyed his day.
For Penn State head coach James Franklin, being with his players for their big day was important. Both Robinson and Olumuyiwa Fashanu were taken in the first round Thursday night. Following Fashanu's drafting, Franklin jumped in the car and headed to Robinson's home, an hour away, hoping to make it to see his star defensive player get drafted.
Franklin arrived literally as Robinson was getting his call from the Dolphins and Chris Grier. The video of Robinson standing up and yelling, "I'm going to Miami," comes as Franklin cuts through the people in the house to get to Chop.
The video is pretty cool, and the Dolphins have released their own images of Chop arriving for the first time at Miami headquarters at their training facility, where he will now call home for at least the next four years.
Some fans are still concerned about Robinson's experience and statistical numbers, but the Dolphins believe they have a star in the making. As we reported earlier, Chris Grier declined as many as five trade offers for the 21st pick on Thursday's opening night.
Miami will enter day two on Friday night needing more defensive help at safety or defensive tackle as well as a potential linebacker. The linebacker market is thin in 2024's draft which is one of the reasons why Robinson carried as much value as he did. There were not enough OLBs to deepen the pool.
Miami will select tonight at 55, the 23rd pick in the 2nd round.