Watch emotional moment Tim Bowens found out he's Dolphins Ring of Honor-bound
By Brian Miller
Tim Bowens was a special player for the Miami Dolphins who often gets overlooked when fans and media start ticking off the greatest players to play for the organization. History, however, will not deny what Bowens brought to the team. Now, he is being recognized for it.
The Dolphins have announced that Bowens will join an exclusive group of former players, coaches, and team members. Bowens will be inducted into the Dolphins "Ring of Honor." The Dolphins shared a clip of the former Miami standout finding out the news and it's incredible. As you might imagine, Bowens was overcome with emotion:
Dolphins legend Tim Bowens will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Oct. 27
The ROH is the highest level the Dolphins can honor a player. Outside the stadium, the Walk of Fame honors players whose contributions to the team were great, but fall short of the Ring of Honor, which is located around the interior of Hard Rock Stadium.
Bowens will be the first player added to the Ring in 10 years and will watch his name be revealed in October against the Cardinals.
""Tim Bowens was the epitome of a team player who performed at an elite level for a long period of time, allowing both his teammates and the Miami Dolphins to be successful," "- Tom Garfinkel
For 11 years, Bowens played for the Dolphins and finished his career with only Miami. He was a stalwart defensive tackle, who was also one of the quietest players to ever play for Miami. He defined himself with his play on the field. In his career, he posted two Pro Bowl seasons and started all but two games he appeared in. He only missed five games from 1994 to 2003, but it was 2004 when he knew it was time to give it up. His final season consisted of only two games.
Bowens joined the Walk of Fame in 2012, but his contributions to the team warranted more. The addition of Bowens will bring the total Ring of Honor number to 28 players. The last player inducted was also a defensive tackle - Manny Fernandez in 2014.