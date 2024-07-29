Watch Jaylen Waddle cook Jalen Ramsey in 1-on-1 battle at Dolphins camp
The return of Tua Tagovailoa for practices isn't only massive for Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. Yes, the Miami Dolphins head coach is fired up, but you already know the Dolphins wideouts are thrilled they are catching balls from No. 1 instead of Mike White and Skylar Thompson.
Just ask stud receiver Jaylen Waddle about that. During Day 4 of training camp, Tagovailoa was out there for a full day of work, which included working closely with Waddle and others for some fun 1-on-1 battles. This featured Waddle matching up with standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey multiple times. On one play, Waddle took Ramsey to school, blowing by him for a sweet grab:
Jalen Ramsey must be thrilled Tua Tagovailoa is back at Dolphins practice
This was a great move by Waddle, who blew past Ramsey. Not only that, but Tagovailoa put the ball on the money, placing it where only No. 17 could come down with the reception. At the start of the offseason, both studs were looking for new deals from Chris Grier and the front office.
Fast forward to late July and both have been paid in handsome fashion, with Tua just making things happen. If you somehow missed it, Tagovailoa is getting $167.1 million guaranteed as part of his monster deal. Not only that, but the Dolphins created about $13.6 million in cap space by getting things over the line.
With the Tagovailoa drama being a thing of the past now, it's back to usual business for the Dolphins and the offense. This obviously includes Tagovailoa driving opposing DBs mad with dimes left and right, with Waddle reeling in a good chunk of those throws. More exciting plays from the two will be on the way for the rest of the camp and then once the regular season kicks off too.