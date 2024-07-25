Watch Jordan Poyer rightfully slam the Dolphins' mentality from previous years
By Brian Miller
Jordan Poyer is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, but he is bringing some knowledge of playing against Miami to the team. Poyer reported with the rest of the veterans to training camp and when he met the press, he let them know that his new team needs to change.
Poyer is correct in his statement. The Dolphins are a team that when pressed or find themselves without a working gameplan, they do tend to struggle. Get on top of them and they may fold. The Dolphins may not actually fold, we have seen them come back against the Ravens, but the inconsistency is definitely there.
Jordan Poyer wants to see the Dolphins stay strong when battling adversity
It is interesting that Poyer would say this, but reality says it absolutely should be pointed out. The Dolphins don't put fear into other teams. The Bills may have their ups and downs, but you know when you play them, it will be a physical test. The Dolphins, not so much, and that's something that needs to change under Mike McDaniel.
The message is one that his new teammates need to take to heart. Poyer has been on both sides of the losing and winning when up by big margins. He wants his team to remember that there are 60 minutes in a football game, and they can't get down because they make one mistake. They can't dwell on being on the losing side of the score.
Miami needs Poyer to be a leader on the team. He has been in the NFL long enough to have gone through the trials and tribulations of the sport, and the Dolphin's younger players need to take note of what he is saying and learn from them. It's a long season ahead.