Watch Tua Tagovailoa throw a dime to rookie Tahj Washington for long TD at OTAs
By Brian Miller
Yup, this is certainly a play that's going to fire up a lot of people and rightfully so. Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Tahj Washington got in on the OTAs action in a big way when he hauled in a perfect bomb from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
On the coverage, corner Isaiah Johnson was in good position to make a play, but the ball dropped over the shoulder of Washington just out of Johnson's reach and the rest was a walk into the end zone. Tagovailoa has looked good through practices so far and he appears to be ready to take on the season ahead. Tagovailoa started all 17 games last year and led the league in passing yards. It was his best statistical season as a professional.
Tua Tagovailoa is continuing to turn heads at Miami Dolphins OTAs
While Tagovailoa is secure with his roster spot, Washington is trying to make an impression to earn a spot on the final 53. Washington was drafted in the seventh round of April's NFL Draft. He is competing with another rookie draft pick, Malik Washington, and several incumbent veterans.
Another veteran WR trying to make the roster in Erik Ezukanma also apparently had a good day at practice. EZ-E as he is referred to is fully cleared from his neck injury suffered in 2023. If he can continue his strong practices into training camp, he will make it much harder for Mike McDaniel to decide on the WRs unit.
While Tagovailoa and Washington hooked up deep, the media also talked about the battle between rookie Chop Robinson and starting right tackle Austin Jackson. Travis Wingfield of the Miami Dolphins official DriveTime Podcast pointed out that the two had the "most competitive matchup of the day." Wingfield also pointed out that Nik Needham made a bunch of plays, which is great for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Needham is an interesting player to watch this year. Fully recovered from the injury he suffered in 2022, Needham wasn't used nearly as much as he should have been under Vic Fangio. That looks as though it might change under Weaver, something plenty of people are excited about.