Watch Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa connect for big TD vs. Falcons in joint practice
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are being treated to an open practice session that includes the visiting Atlanta Falcons for a two-day joint session ahead of this week's opening preseason game for both teams. Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa made sure fans were impressed.
A video of a perfectly thrown Tua pass to Hill has surfaced against the Falcons and it is but a glimpse of great things to expect this season. Tagovailoa delivered a dime and you already know that Hill was able to do the rest:
Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill made the Falcons defense look silly on a long TD
The pass is yet another highlight of a solid camp by the Dolphins franchise quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver. Both have been practicing well, and Tua's leadership has been noteworthy too. Not long ago, another deep pass to Tyreek was met with fans cheering - Cheetah continues to remind people why he's one of the best wideouts in the game.
The Tagovailoa-Hill connection wasn't the only thing drawing attention at practice. Second-year corner Ethan Bonner was involved in a scuffle that led to a clearing of the sidelines. Bonner has been impressing through camp and during the offseason work as well. Now, he is showing his coaches the grit that might just get him a spot on the final 53.
Miami will practice against the Falcons again this week for another session, as both teams are ready for Friday's big preseason start. Dolphins fans shouldn't expect to see any of the top players taking part in the first game, as most valuable playmakers tend to enjoy these kinds of contests from the sidelines.
Tagovailoa, Hill, and Jaylen Waddle have all had their contracts restructured or extended. Miami hopes to keep this group together for the foreseeable future, as they are vital parts of the offensive system.