Ways the Miami Dolphins offense can improve ahead of the 2024 season
The Miami Dolphins had the number one offense in the NFL but at the end of the year, it wasn't good enough. That needs to change ahead of 2024.
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel's play calling for the Miami Dolphins in 2023 was better than 2022 but there is room for improvement.
The Miami Dolphins were one of the worst teams in the NFL when it came to third and less than a yard. In fact, they were the worst in the NFL. Why? How can you have the top rushing offense in the league but can't pick up a first down less than a foot away?
Consistency is the Dolphins' problem and McDaniel tries far too often to get cute. Instead of powering his backs up the middle, he runs a sweep or calls a WR screen that takes too much time to develop. His plays use so much motion to disguise his plays that sometimes, he overthinks all of it.
McDaniel has to learn to not play cute football. He doesn't need a trick play or a disguised run or even a play-action pass. Sometimes he just needs to drive it up the middle. McDaniel seems to play call with the mindset that if he doesn't make it on 3rd and short he will just go for it on 4th and short. That isn't a mentality to use when calling a game.
The Dolphins have a power fullback in Alec Ingold but can anyone remember when they threw him up the middle to clear a yard for Mostert or Achane? No? Bet you can remember when they handed off to him on 4th down and he didn't get it. The point is, sometimes, you take the safe play and make it happen.