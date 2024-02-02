Ways the Miami Dolphins offense can improve ahead of the 2024 season
The Miami Dolphins had the number one offense in the NFL but at the end of the year, it wasn't good enough. That needs to change ahead of 2024.
By Brian Miller
It doesn't matter what the Miami Dolphins offensive system is, a good OC or HC will use a tight end.
Look around the NFL and there is a common mentality, finding a better than average tight end is important. Mike McDaniel doesn't think so and as a result, he lacks a playmaker on offense that might make the difference.
McDaniel spoke with Greg Olsen prior to a game this year and was asked about the position. He said it is the next "evolution" of the offense. Dolphins fans hope that is true because they lack one of the most important positions on the field.
Durham Smythe is a good TE but he isn't great. He is balanced and can block and catch but the Dolphins need someone who can do both at a much greater level. The commonality of this year's four playoff teams was the TE. Sam LaPorta had an exceptional rookie season with the Lions. Travis Kelce is the best in the league, George Kittle is that well-rounded TE McDaniel should be coveting and even the Ravens' backup TE, Isaiah Likely was better than anyone on the Dolphins roster.
A TE can open an offense but the Dolphins apparently don't believe that. Even Mike Gesicki was used as a slot receiver. In this system, a great blocking TE is important but he has to be able to get out consistently and force defenders to cover him. No defense worries or game plans for Smythe.
McDaniel has to change this in 2024. If he does, Miami's offense will be far better than they were statistically last season. 8 teams in 2023 that made the playoffs had a top 15 statistical TE and the Ravens did not because Mark Andrews was injured. Something to keep in mind.