Ways the Miami Dolphins offense can improve ahead of the 2024 season
The Miami Dolphins had the number one offense in the NFL but at the end of the year, it wasn't good enough. That needs to change ahead of 2024.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel have to be more aggressive and McDaniel has to learn to adjust during the game.
Fans would take exception to me saying the Dolphins are not aggressive on offense. That's fine but they are not. They come out of the gate fast and play quick football but don't let that cloud your vision of an attacking offense.
McDaniel has a habit of straying away from what is working. If the run game is working, McDaniel will shy away from it to take shots downfield. When defenses come up to stop the run, McDaniel changes his game plan but the question is why?
McDaniel's biggest problem is that his offense doesn't dictate the game. He allows the defense to do that. If a defense takes away Hill, McDaniel should rely on Waddle, Cracraft, or any other WR. He should pound the ball down their throats and force the defense to pull coverage off Hill and then exploit them again. Instead, he tries to find a different way to get Hill involved.
We have seen this with Waddle too. If a defense is going to double Hill and then play zone or press on Waddle why is McDaniel not calling plays that feature more power running to take advantage of a defense that is putting four defenders on two guys? Why is he not consistently using that coverage to open up someone else? Is that on McDaniel or Tua Tagovailoa? Both probably.