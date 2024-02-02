Ways the Miami Dolphins offense can improve ahead of the 2024 season
The Miami Dolphins had the number one offense in the NFL but at the end of the year, it wasn't good enough. That needs to change ahead of 2024.
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel has to do a better job of coaching Miami Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa.
If the Miami Dolphins are going to have an "elite" offense, it is time for Tagovailoa to shoulder the team and make it one. Many of the issues mentioned previously can also fall on the shoulders of Tagovailoa. He has a two-read-and-throw mentality. He has to do better and that is the job of McDaniel to coach that.
The problem is McDaniel's passing game is designed for that two-read play. So when Tua makes his first and second, typically to HIll and Waddle, the play starts to break down and that leaves Tua looking for a way out. If he doesn't have the time, he throws to Hill or Waddle anyway or he tries to find his outlet receiver. That tends to be an RB swinging outside into the flats.
This offense is fast-paced but the vision of the QB is more imperative in a quick offense because those initial reads will be taken away by good defensive systems. When the Broncos couldn't stop the Dolphins offense it worked, when the Patriots shut down that two-read, it didn't and that was against bad teams. Against good teams, it's more difficult.
It's a hang-up in Tua's game that can be attributed also to poor offensive line play, play calling, and his previous concussion issues that may still linger in his head as a pause for concern.