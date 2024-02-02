Ways the Miami Dolphins offense can improve ahead of the 2024 season
The Miami Dolphins had the number one offense in the NFL but at the end of the year, it wasn't good enough. That needs to change ahead of 2024.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins want to do more than just put up stats, the offensive line will be the biggest makeover the Dolphins can make.
The spinning wheels that are the Miami Dolphins' offensive line continue to spin. In 2023 the Dolphins line played much better under new line coach Butch Barry but there is only so much anyone can do with a revolving door that saw 18 different linemen play for the Dolphins.
Throughout 2023 the Dolphins were without Isaiah Wynn, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt, Robert Jones, and Connor Williams. Only Austin Jackson played the entire season and that isn't good enough.
Teams expect to have injuries but the Dolphins' biggest problem over the years is signing players who have an injury history and then wonder why they are hurt again. The Dolphins have to figure this out and while Chris Grier may think "fans and media" are more concerned about the line than the Dolphins are, the early exit in the playoffs is a great reason why fans think that.
The Dolphins have to focus on the line in both free agency and the draft. Re-signing Robert Hunt may not be possible but finding a solid replacement is. The Dolphins need depth at LT, they need a better center option than Liam Eichenberg, and they need a left guard as well.
Sadly, the offensive line has been Grier's biggest problem and he hasn't fixed it yet so the chances are, it gets a bandaid for another year.