Week 6: Three Takeaways from Dolphins Win Against Panthers
The Miami Dolphins made sure that Carolina remained without a win after defeating them 42-21 this past Sunday.
Miami is now 5-1 for the first time since 2002. Things are looking up for them even more than ever.
Let us now take a look at my three takeaways from the Dolphins' win on Sunday.
1. Raheem Mostert Did Great as the Lead Carrier
With De'Von Achane out for the time being, Raheem Mostert became the new leading RB.
Mostert has gotten better and better every game. He added another 17 carries for 115 yards for two touchdowns against the Panthers.
He now has a total of 75 carries for 429 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season.
Mostert continues to build himself up more for what lies ahead.
Besides, with Achane and Jeff Wilson, Jr, still on IR, and Chris Brooks now dealing with a leg injury, the pressure of leading the remaining running backs becomes greater for him.
Only time will tell how much he can bear the responsibility weighing on his shoulders going forward.
2. My Opinion: Tua is Worthy to be MVP
Overreaction or not, Tua Tagovailoa is worthy to be a candidate for the most valuable player. He is the best he's ever been in three seasons as a Dolphin.
He currently leads the NFL in passing yards (1,876), yards per pass attempt (9.5), passing yards per game (312.7), and passer rating (114.1).
He still has plenty of competition, though. Others like Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes are stating their case too.
Perhaps, there are even those non-quarterbacks also making their case for MVP, but that's been a long-shot for years now.
If a quarterback is destined to be MVP once again and it most likely will, Tagovailoa should be at the top of the list. However, he will need to be heavily focused for the next games coming up.
Another loss for the Dolphins or major missteps and/or mistakes from Tagovailoa could decrease his chances for MVP consideration.
3. The Offense Is So Good, It's Scary
Despite being held down by Buffalo two weeks ago and a shortage of running backs, the Dolphins offense continues to grow stronger. They are still the talk of the NFL.
They are the reason many analysts see them as a threat to their opponents.
Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense are in tune with each other. He's found reliability with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Achane, Mostert, and more.
Hill has especially been one of the bigger difference-makers in the team. He leads all the receivers in receiving yards (814), touchdowns (9), and receiving yards per game (135.7).
I could go on and on with numbers, but the one conclusion to make from this is that almost every Dolphin on the offense is leading everyone in the NFL with something.
No other team but Buffalo was able to slow them down. All they need to do to stay at the top of the league is to let no one else slow them to a crawl.