Week two MVP? Miami Dolphins Raheem Mostert went to a new level Sunday night
The Miami Dolphins are 2-0 and heading home for their first game at Hard Rock Stadium next week but Sunday night belonged to Raheem Mostert.
By Brian Miller
I don't always get my predictions right for who needs to step up ahead of a game but this week, I pegged Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert as one of the top 5 players that needed to play well to beat the Patriots. He did just that.
The Dolphins knew that Bill Belichick was going to take away Tyreek Hill and try and slow Jaylen Waddle. That is how they play defense and it is getting more and more predictable. Still, the Patriots did what they set out to do keeping Hill to only 40 yards receiving and Waddle to 86 yards.
New England wanted to force the Dolphins to beat them without their top receivers. So, Miami made sure the running game was good to go.
Mostert ran the ball 18 times. He hit 121 yards on the night and two touchdowns including a 43 yard run up the middle that left him untouched.
On the day, Mostert ran with conviction and when rarely was tackled by the first contacting player. On Sunday night, he showed how physical he can play but there was a bigger message that was sent from Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins running game.
Stop our passing game and we will run over you instead.
The Dolphins are showing they will be a hard team to beat and last night they needed to showcase a running game that can perform well as teams will now have to take that into consideration.
In addition to Mostert, rookie De'Von Achane got his first action. He ran the ball twice but one was called back due to a penalty. His official statted run was one for 5 yards and showed good physicality up the middle.
Miami continues to showcase Erik Ezukanma in the running game with three carries for five yards. This is something worth monitoring as it could be a set up down the road.