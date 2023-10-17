What can you expect from a Miami Dolphins home game experience? Here is what I found
The last time I attended a game at Hard Rock Stadium it wasn’t even Hard Rock Stadium. In 1997 I attended a rain-soaked, opening day victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Dan Marino vs. Jim Harbaugh. This was back when the season actually started at the end of August.
By George Keim
While this day is a day I’ll never forget, my first and only Miami Dolphins home game, it was also memorable for another reason. It was the unfortunate and untimely death of Princess Diana, on August 31, 1997.
A week and a half ago, I got to return to Miami and attend the week 5 match-up against the New York Giants.
As a fan who hadn’t been there in over 26 years, I thought I’d share my experiences of a fantastic and unforgettable weekend.
The Moxy Miami
Friday/Saturday: My beautiful wife and I decided to make a long weekend of it, seeing as it’s going to start getting cold in Maine so we flew into Fort Lauderdale from Boston early Friday morning. We figured if we were going to South Florida then some time in South Beach was a must. We found a nice little hotel a block up from the beach called Moxy Miami South Beach.
The Moxy had everything we were looking for for a quick stay in South Beach. First and foremost it had a very nice pool area that included bar service. A must for a 90+ degree Miami day. The Moxy also had a really nice rooftop bar that provided a full ocean view as well as views of the Miami skyline. A great place to have a nightcap after taking in some South Beach night activities.
The Moxy also had a small cafe where you could pick up a morning breakfast sandwich or a sandwich on the go at lunchtime. The lobby bar was also a nice spot to sit and enjoy a beverage in a very informal location. Serena was the name of the hotel’s restaurant that offered your normal pub fare throughout the day but also had a great vibe in the evening where many guests enjoyed themselves well into the night.
The Moxy Hotel also offered a couple of amenities that we utilized during our stay there. A short block and a half walk to the beach offered a spot where hotel guests could utilize two free chairs on the beach. An umbrella was a must and did come with an additional charge but it was well worth the $20. After some time on the beach, we utilized the hotel’s complimentary bicycles. It was a great way to see more of what South Beach had to offer. There were plenty of bike lanes and paths available, which made riding very low-stress.
My only complaint, and it’s not even really that seeing as how short of a time we spent there, was that the room we had was pretty small. There wasn’t an abundance of space. But it was very clean and well kept and that was really all that mattered.
In all we spent around 30 hours in South Beach but we packed as much as we could in and enjoyed the time we had there but the main event was still yet to come.