What can you expect from a Miami Dolphins home game experience? Here is what I found
The last time I attended a game at Hard Rock Stadium it wasn’t even Hard Rock Stadium. In 1997 I attended a rain-soaked, opening day victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Dan Marino vs. Jim Harbaugh. This was back when the season actually started at the end of August.
By George Keim
The Stadium Hotel is the only hotel in walking distance to the Miami Dolphins home at Hard Rock Stadium.
Saturday Night: After getting all we could out of South Beach we made our way toward Hard Rock Stadium. Seeing as we didn’t rent a car I chose the closest hotel I could find to the stadium. Ironically it is named The Stadium Hotel. I searched out a little bit of information on this hotel from a few folks on Dolphins Twitter (X) and decided to book there as we just needed a place to lay our heads before and after the game.
I have to say we were extremely satisfied with the Stadium Hotel. As a Miami Dolphins fan, it was great to walk into a football-themed hotel where most of the decor featured the Miami Dolphins. Even the staff’s attire was aqua and orange. The hotel did feature banners from all of the other teams, which made my Giants fan wife feel welcomed.
Unlike the Moxy Hotel, the Stadium’s rooms were much larger and offered a private balcony. We were fortunate to be on the Hard Rock Stadium side and would have had a great view if not for the trees. My guess is many of the other rooms had a fantastic view.
There was a short time when my wife and I toyed with going to the Miami Hurricanes game that was taking place at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night but we decided instead to watch the game at the hotel’s sports bar/restaurant, Legends.
Legends wasn’t huge by any means but we were fortunate enough to find a table upon checking in. Legends provided your typical sports/bar food, which was more than adequate. We spent a couple of hours there interacting with other Dolphins fans as well as NY Giants fans. It was a great atmosphere to take in the evening’s college football and MLB playoff games.
Like most hotels, the Stadium Hotel offered a pool area but also offered a very nice fenced-in basketball court and a 9-hole mini-golf course. The hotel provided all the equipment needed to enjoy these amenities. A great spot for a family.
The Stadium also had, what they advertised as, a continental breakfast. If this was a continental breakfast I’d love to see a full one. They had everything a person could want, eggs, sausage, pancakes, etc. All on the 9th floor overlooking Hard Rock Stadium