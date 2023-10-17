What can you expect from a Miami Dolphins home game experience? Here is what I found
The last time I attended a game at Hard Rock Stadium it wasn’t even Hard Rock Stadium. In 1997 I attended a rain-soaked, opening day victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Dan Marino vs. Jim Harbaugh. This was back when the season actually started at the end of August.
By George Keim
The Stadium hotel offered a view of Hard Rock Stadium while you ate your breakfast.
The Stadium also had, what they advertised as, a continental breakfast. If this was a continental breakfast I’d love to see a full one. They had everything a person could want, eggs, sausage, pancakes, etc. All on the 9th floor overlooking Hard Rock Stadium
Sunday - To and From the Hotel: One of the other selling points for The Stadium Hotel was their offering of a shuttle service to and from the game. The service was operated independently and cost $20.00 per person. The shuttles started running at 10:00 a.m. I have to be honest here and say we did not ride the shuttle over.
We were ready and anxious to leave around 9:15 a.m. so we decided to see what an Uber cost. Surprisingly we got one for $6.91. It was a quick trip although the rideshare drop-off point did leave us with a little bit of a walk to where we wanted to go to tailgate. We did though take the shuttle back to the hotel after the game. They had several shuttles running.
We met by gate 7 at the end of the Baptist Health Training facility for the short trip back. We missed the first round of shuttles but got on the second. All told we were back at the hotel about an hour after the game ended. Not bad at all.
On a side note, I think the hotel is close enough to walk. It’s approximately about a mile. We weren’t sure when booking but after being there and seeing where you would have to walk, I think it would be an easy walk if you are up to it. Next time I go I will definitely be walking.