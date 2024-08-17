What channel is the Dolphins game on today? How to watch Washington vs. Miami on Aug. 17
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host their second and final preseason game of the 2024 season when the Washington Commanders join them on the Hard Rock Stadium field.
Saturday's game will see the return of several Dolphins starters, including for the first time in 2024. Fans wanting to catch all the action will need to know how to tune in. We have the information you need to watch the game or, at the very least, listen to it.
Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders: When and where
- Saturday, Aug. 17 - 7:00 p.m. ET
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather
- 83 degrees with a less than 10 percent chance of showers
Television
- Saturday's game will be televised on CBS4 Miami. It is a local telecast. Check local CBS schedules for out-of-Miami markets and for central/northern Florida regions.
- NFL+ by subscription - NFL+ offers a free one-week trial.
- fubo.TV - By subscription
- WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami)
- WHDT (9 - West Palm Beach)
- WINK (CBS/11 - Fort Myers)
- WFTV (ABC/9 - Orlando)
- KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu)
Listen on the Radio
- Sirius XM
Florida radio stations that may carry the game.
Radio/television announcers
- The CBS broadcast will feature Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno, and Steve Goldstein
The Dolphins are expected to play their starters against the Commanders. Mike McDaniel informed the media earlier in the week that he expects starters to get playing time, but he was not clear on how much time they would actually see.
Miami fans can expect to get their first look at defenders Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara, who sat out the preseason opener against the Falcons.