What Dolphins GM Chris Grier should have done in the 2024 NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
Dolphins second-round pick: Houston OT Patrick Paul
Grier couldn't have known who would fall in the draft, but to draft an edge-rusher early and still have guys like Marshawn Kneeland and Chris Braswell on the board hurt even more. I see those guys on a similar level to Robinson, but both of those guys are better against the run. In the second round, Miami went with a lineman. So, they took Kingsley Suamataia or Christian Haynes, right?
Wrong. Miami took Patrick Paul. Paul was expected to go in this range, but when the first thing Grier has to say is that when he gets beat, he can make up for it, that's not a great sign. To put it lightly, Paul's tape is sloppy and raw. He really does not run-block well, especially in space, and he gives too much ground to bull rushers at his size.
He's also not particularly quick. Additionally, he has no versatility. He will be a backup tackle and not slide over to play guard. Kingsley or Haynes would have made way more sense. However, with us taking Graham Barton in the first round, we would have used the No. 55 overall pick for some EDGE help.
My pick: Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland