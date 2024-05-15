What Dolphins GM Chris Grier should have done in the 2024 NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
Dolphins fourth-round pick: Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright
Finally, a pick to agree with, for the most part. A problem fans had was that Grier traded a future third-round pick for a fourth-rounder. Regardless of how many third-round comp picks may be coming, this felt rough. Had lineman Mason McCormick been available, he would have been a great get, but he ended up with the Steelers.
Wright will compete with De'Von Achane for RB1 snaps when Raheem Mostert begins to decline either this year or next. Wright has the tools to be a stud for the Miami offense and he'll be able to turn some heads in '24 too. This was a great pick.
My pick: Jaylen Wright
Dolphins fifth-round pick: Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara
Another great pick. Again, Grier couldn't have known Mohamed Kamara would be here, but if he had, I wonder if he would have gone a different direction in the first two rounds. Kamara's burst and aggressiveness are impressive - he plays similarly to Robinson, which again has us wondering why the Dolphins took him in the first round.
Kamara is a bit short with shorter arms, but he's explosive, fast, and will make for a good rotational guy when Miami is at full strength. This was a solid addition for the Dolphins pass-rush, especially with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming off their season-ending injuries in 2023.
My pick: Mo Kamara