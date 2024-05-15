What Dolphins GM Chris Grier should have done in the 2024 NFL Draft
By Daulton Drew
Dolphins sixth-round pick: Virginia WR Malik Washington
Another really solid pick by Miami. Malik Washington is impressive on tape. He is a terrific receiver with unreal production in college. He is another smaller, slot-type receiver. He's got impressive wheels and he should be able to help out both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. still has a lot of people talking too. We'll see what Washington can do this season.
My pick: Malik Washington
Dolphins sixth-round pick: Cal S Patrick McMorris
And we're back to head-scratchers. Patrick McMorris was not on many consensus boards as even a Top 300 player. It's hard to argue that Miami needed safety depth, but this is a special teams only-type of player which just is not ideal with who was still on the board. Khristian Boyd was seen as a strong sleeper prospect at defensive tackle due to his production at a smaller school. He has good power and weight to beef up the interior DL.
Then Christian Mahogany, a player who many projected to go in Round 3, fell all the way to No. 210. Taking a flier on a talented guard prospect at No. 198 would have been ideal since the Dolphins have 2-3 guards on the roster, and only one good enough to start.
My pick: Boston College OG Christian Mahogany
Dolphins seventh-round pick: USC WR Tahj Washington
This also feels like a wasted pick since Malik Washington was taken the round before. The Dolphins have former mid-rounder Erik Ezukanma on the roster. Maybe they view Tahj Washington as a KR/PR, but even still, there were good players left on the board in needed positions. Let's start at WR, if Miami wanted one, why not Cornelius Johnson, a 6-3 wideout from Michigan? He is a good run-blocker with solid contested-catch ability.
Additionally, KT Leveston as a backup guard to develop could have been wise. He played tackle at Kansas State, but his athletic profile would see him more likely as a guard. My pick would have been Marcus Harris from Auburn. He is a great run-stopping DT, one of the better ones in the class. He doesn't offer much in the pass game, but he has a high motor and would have easily made Miami's DT rotation.
My pick: Auburn DT Marcus Harris