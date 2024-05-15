Phin Phanatic
What Dolphins GM Chris Grier should have done in the 2024 NFL Draft

Did Chris Grier and Co. make some mistakes in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Daulton Drew

Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages
Dolphins sixth-round pick: Virginia WR Malik Washington

Another really solid pick by Miami. Malik Washington is impressive on tape. He is a terrific receiver with unreal production in college. He is another smaller, slot-type receiver. He's got impressive wheels and he should be able to help out both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. still has a lot of people talking too. We'll see what Washington can do this season.

My pick: Malik Washington

Dolphins sixth-round pick: Cal S Patrick McMorris

And we're back to head-scratchers. Patrick McMorris was not on many consensus boards as even a Top 300 player. It's hard to argue that Miami needed safety depth, but this is a special teams only-type of player which just is not ideal with who was still on the board. Khristian Boyd was seen as a strong sleeper prospect at defensive tackle due to his production at a smaller school. He has good power and weight to beef up the interior DL.

Then Christian Mahogany, a player who many projected to go in Round 3, fell all the way to No. 210. Taking a flier on a talented guard prospect at No. 198 would have been ideal since the Dolphins have 2-3 guards on the roster, and only one good enough to start.

My pick: Boston College OG Christian Mahogany

Dolphins seventh-round pick: USC WR Tahj Washington

This also feels like a wasted pick since Malik Washington was taken the round before. The Dolphins have former mid-rounder Erik Ezukanma on the roster. Maybe they view Tahj Washington as a KR/PR, but even still, there were good players left on the board in needed positions. Let's start at WR, if Miami wanted one, why not Cornelius Johnson, a 6-3 wideout from Michigan? He is a good run-blocker with solid contested-catch ability.

Additionally, KT Leveston as a backup guard to develop could have been wise. He played tackle at Kansas State, but his athletic profile would see him more likely as a guard. My pick would have been Marcus Harris from Auburn. He is a great run-stopping DT, one of the better ones in the class. He doesn't offer much in the pass game, but he has a high motor and would have easily made Miami's DT rotation.

My pick: Auburn DT Marcus Harris

