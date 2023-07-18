What Miami Dolphins players and rookie can expect in the first week of training camp
The Miami Dolphins are starting their training camp today and with it comes players who are joining the team for the first time and a week from now veterans too. But what can they expect?
By Brian Miller
Rookies reported to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and now, the rest of the month and next month is all about earning a spot on the final 53 man roster come September. It is the next step in the pursuit of an NFL career.
But what exactly will the players face early in these days of camp?
Players will arrive and get their playbooks. They will get measured for their gear and they will be poked and prodded with medical checkups. They will take the field and get conditioning work in and they will have to pass both physicals and conditioning tests.
Rookies over the next week will be subjected to class work and film sessions. They will go through weight training and more conditioning. On the field, they will run through walk-through sessions that put the playbook into their heads. There will not be two-a-day session and there will be no contact.
When the veteran arrive next week, it will be similar sessions to start. More conditioning and conditioning tests. More class work and film sessions before full pads come on.
Players will say goodbye to their families for now as veterans and rookies alike will hole up in a team hotel and drive to and from practices, or at least that is how it normally is.
It still surprises me to some degree that with the new facility that was opened last year does not include a dorm section. It seems that it would have saved the team money by not having to put the players in a hotel and those same "rooms" could have been used prior to games instead of, again, hotels, especially considering that the players are literally in the same lot as the stadium.
With rookie now reporting, the return of football is finally back.