What's next after the Miami Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday
The Miami Dolphins will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night in the first round of the playoffs and there is a road to playing the AFC Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.
By Brian Miller
It is preached, one game at a time, and in the NFL, that is very true when teams make the playoffs. For the Miami Dolphins, it is exactly that.
Miami will play in Kansas City but there is a path for the Dolphins to host the AFC Championship game. It's a long shot but stranger things have happened in the NFL.
The Bills will host the Steelers and frankly, the Steelers are capable of beating the Bills. If they do, the Steelers will head back to Baltimore for the division round.
Cleveland will travel to Houston this week. The Texans hold the 4th seed while the Browns hold the 5th.
Baltimore will host the lowest seed remaining after the Wild Card round. That could be Miami, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or Houston.
The path to a Hard Rock home game would be miracle-like but it is possible.
Miami would have to beat K.C. and the Steelers would have to beat the Bills. Miami would then travel to either Houston or Cleveland the following week and the Steelers would travel to Baltimore. If the Steelers won that game and the Dolphins beat their opponent, the final game before the Super Bowl will be played at Hard Rock Stadium.
Will it happen? I wouldn't put money on it but again, this is the NFL and anything is possible at any point in the year, including the playoffs.
Miami first, of course, must take care of the Chiefs on Sunday. That won't be an easy task at all.