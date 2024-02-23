What the massive rise in the NFL salary cap means for the Miami Dolphins
The NFL is raising the annual salary cap by $30 million bringing the total to $255 million and the Miami Dolphins will benefit.
By Brian Miller
Entering the 2024 offseason, the Miami Dolphins needed to shed nearly $51 million in salary to get below the salary cap on March 13th.
The NFL calendar will turn officially to 2024 on March 13th and all teams will need to be under the $255 million cap limit. The Dolphins are going to gain some extra money but in reality, they will need to make fewer moves to get under the salary cap.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Dolphins have $281 million in current salary commitment. With the cap now rising to $255 million, the Dolphins will only need to clear around $31 million to get under the cap. This is an easy accomplishment for Chris Grier.
Three moves can get the Dolphins under the cap. Releasing Emmanuel Ogbah alone will save $13 million. Miami can also restructure the contracts of Tyreek Hill and extend Tua Tagovailoa, all of which will help bring that $30 million down.
Miami will need to make moves to have operating money and that too can be achieved with restructures and releases.
With the salary cap now set, Dolphins fans should start to see movement from Chris Grier as he begins to get the cap in order and plans for the start of free agency. The extra money will eventually give the Dolphins more spending money this off-season and that money will make keeping key players on the roster.
The Dolphins' three biggest needs this offseason will be retaining Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Robert Hunt. The Dolphins could also look to potentially extend Jaylen Waddle now as opposed to next season.