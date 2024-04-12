What time will the Miami Dolphins be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans will think the draft is dragging on and on but imagine being a player waiting to hear their name called. This is when they might hear it.
The Dolphins will draft in the 21st slot of the 2024 NFL Draft provided they don't trade it but for fans wondering when Miami will be on the clock, that is a tough prediction but here is everything you need to know to prepare for your first night of this year's draft.
Where - This year's NFL draft will be held in Detroit.
When will the 2024 NFL Draft take place?
- Thursday - April 25th - Round one - begins at 8:00 p.m.
- Friday - April 26th - Rounds two and three - begins at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday - April 27th - Rounds 4 through 7 - Begins at 12:00 p.m.
When will the Miami Dolphins be on the clock in round one?
Teams are given 10 minutes in round 1 to make their picks. On day two, teams have 7 minutes to make their selections. Day three, Saturday, will see that drop to 5 minutes for rounds 3-6 and 4 minutes for round 7.
Typically, teams will take close to the allotted time and trades will affect that. The first draft pick should be made around 8:15 after all the official starting introductions by the commissioner. If each team takes the full 10 minutes, the Dolphins will be on the clock around 11:30 but that is an extreme.
More likely, the Dolphins will be on the clock under the 11 O'clock hour or at the very least getting close.
How to watch the NFL Draft - Fans can watch the streaming of the 2024 NFL Draft on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. There will also be a stream on NFL+ and for those who can not stream the event, it will be on Sirius XM and ESPN radio as well.