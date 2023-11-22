What would home field advantage throughout the playoffs mean for the Dolphins?
The final half of the season is under way and the Miami Dolphins will make a push for the playoffs and possibly home field advantage throughout.
By Gaston Rubio
With Week 12 just around the corner, everyone around the league is starting to talk playoffs. At 7-3 and leading the AFC East, the Dolphins are definitely thinking playoffs and beyond. The Ravens, Chiefs, Jags, Steelers, Browns, Dolphins, and Texans would all be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The Broncos, Bills, Bengals, and Colts all find themselves on the outside looking in but currently stand within striking distance of making the playoffs.
With the AFC playoff picture clearly undetermined it begs the question; can the Dolphins secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs? There are currently 11 teams vying for 7 playoff spots. Only the Bills, Bengals, and Ravens hold a stronger remaining strength of schedule than the Dolphins. The Dolphins finish the season with 4 of their last 5 games at home; a place they are 11-2 under Mike McDaniel.
On Black Friday Miami travels to face the New York Jets followed by a Week 13 matchup in Washington against the Commanders. Then the Dolphins finish out the season at home except for a Week 17 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins definitely control their own destiny. Getting a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs would also mean a first-round bye. It's no secret that the injury bug has hit the Dolphins hard this year. An extra week of rest and preparation would do wonders for the likes of Terron Armstead and company.
Getting home-field advantage would keep this high-powered offense in the Miami sun and avoid places like Buffalo and Pittsburgh in the months of January. Nothing slows down a track meet like icy conditions and a slippery playing field. Playing at home throughout the playoffs would also eliminate travel time; only needing to make travel plans to Las Vegas if they made it to the Super Bowl.
Since 1976, a number one seed in the NFL playoffs has won the Super Bowl 25 out of a possible 47 times. During this same time, the number 2 seed has won the Super Bowl 8 times. Teams seeded 3rd, 5th, or 6th went on to win the Super Bowl only 4.3% of the time. Since 1990, 32 of the 64 number-one seeds have made the Super Bowl. Fourteen of those 32 teams ultimately went on to become Super Bowl Champions. The road to the Super Bowl is less traveled as a one-seed. With a little bit of luck and precision execution, maybe the Dolphins can book their flights to Las Vegas, directly.