When will the 2024 NFL schedule be released? Here's what you need to know
By Brian Miller
Fans of the Miami Dolphins and the NFL no longer have to keep listening to rumors of when the 2024 NFL schedule will be released.
On Wednesday, May 15, the NFL will release the entire slate of games for the upcoming season. The release will come at 8 p.m. ET, but fans can expect each team to release at least one game prior to the full announcement.
The league announced the schedule will be released on May 15, and there will be coverage on both the NFL Network and on ESPN. Both networks will run an hour-long show discussing the best games and the teams that got screwed by the league, of course.
Why is the NFL releasing the schedule so late in the month of May?
Traditionally, the schedule was released in the days before the draft. When COVID-19 hit, things were shuffled, and the release was delayed. The NFL realized that the buildup to the schedule release was more than just an addition to the draft and, as a result, found a way to make the month of May more exciting.
Which games highlight the 2024 schedule that we already know about?
Brazil - Why the Miami Dolphins are not playing in this game is anyone's guess given they have the marketing rights to the area. No one is complaining of course. The Eagles and Packers will play on Friday, Sept. 6 as part of the 2024 NFL season kickoff weekend.
Europe - London will get their fill of the NFL and the league is going back to Germany after last year's success. We don't know who will play in these games yet, but we know that the Panthers will be the home team in Germany and the Vikings, Jaguars, Vikings, and Bears will host a game in London.
Broncos at Saints - The return of Sean Payton to New Orleans
Ravens at Chargers - Another Harbaugh brother reunion.
Falcons and Vikings - If Kirk Cousins is healthy, it's his revenge game.
Bills at Texans - The Stefon Diggs show!
Wednesday football - This year Christmas falls on a Wednesday and the NFL will play not one but two games on the holiday. It will be only the third time in NFL history that games have been held on Wednesday.