When will Christian Wilkins return to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
Watching Christian Wilkins leave in free agency was gut-wrenching for most Miami Dolphins fans. It was worse for Zach Sieler. The Dolphins opted to pay Sieler, but it came at the expense of losing Wilkins. The Dolphins would have found it difficult to calculate what the Raiders offered Wilkins in free agency, a deal worth up to $110 million.
Fans were not thrilled, but the contract numbers eased their heartbreak. Even Sieler was thrilled that his best friend and Godfather to his newborn was getting what he deserved. Now, the Dolphins will not only play a season without him for the first time in five years, but they'll also have to play against him. Wilkins is returning to Hard Rock Stadium this fall.
Christian Wilkins and the Raiders will head to Miami come Week 11
It will be interesting to hear the reactions from Dolphins fans when he runs out of the opposing team's tunnel at the start of the game. It will be even more interesting when the media asks him about the away team's locker room, which is not as upscale as the home team's.
On the field, Wilkins will pair with Maxx Crosby. A formidable duo on the line of scrimmage, Wilkins knows the Dolphins' offensive system and Tua Tagovailoa's tendencies. What the Dolphins won't likely deal with is Wilkins talking smack like he does with other opposing quarterbacks in the league.
He will throw jabs at Tagovailoa, but this time around, it will be in a fun way, as the two have a lot of respect for each other. It will make for incredible back-and-forth banter. Nothing, however, will be more heartwarming than seeing Sieler and Wilkins exchange jerseys after the game. You know this is going to happen.
Jerome Baker will also face the Miami Dolphins in 2024
The Dolphins opted to let Jerome Baker go ahead of free agency and he joined the Seahawks as a free agent. The Dolphins signed former Seahawk Jordyn Brooks to replace him. Both players won't wait long to get a shot at their former teams, as the Dolphins will travel to Seattle in Week 3.