Which Dolphins running back will be the odd-man-out in 2024?
The Miami Dolphins have an incredibly talented running back room but they're not going to be able to keep every player at the position. Which running back will be on the outside looking in this summer when players are competing for roster spots?
Before we dive into who could be left behind, let's go over every running back on the roster. As of this writing, that includes (in alphabetical order) De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, and Jaylen Wright.
We, of course, know that guysl ike Ahmed and Brooks probably aren't making the team but who is on the outide looking in from the other names? Well, Mostert and Achane probably aren't going anywhere given the successes they had in 2023 and the team just spent a fourth-round pick on Wright. That leads us to Wilson being a possible cut candidate.
When listing surprise cut or trade candidates for teams this summer, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team listed Wilson as someone the Fins might opt to cut.
"The Miami Dolphins drafted Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright in the fourth round, adding him to the mix with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.- Ari Meirov
Miami, which is tight against the cap, would clear $1.2M if it moved on from Jeff Wilson Jr."
Could the Dolphins move on from Jeff Wilson Jr.?
Wilson, a former undrafted player out of North Texas, exploded onto the scene with the 49ers during the 2020 season, rushing for 600 yards and seven touchdowns that year. He was traded to Miami two years later and rushed for just shy of 400 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.
This past year, Wilson appeared in 10 games and rushed for just 188 yards on 41 carries. Meanwhile, Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns while Achane tallied 800 yards and eight trips into the end zone. There may not be a role for Wilson with those two returning and Wright joining the fold. Wright ran for 1,013 yards and four scores at Tennessee last year.
Running backs don't have a long shelf life in the NFL so if this is the end for Jeff Wilson Jr., it wouldn't come as a total surprise. Maybe he goes on to rejuvenate his career elsewhere but it doesn't feel like that'll be happening in Miami.