Which jerseys are Miami Dolphins wearing today?
The Miami Dolphins made a mid-Saturday announcement regarding this weeks uniform choice.
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins are not publicly calling for another "white-out" weekend, the Dolphins did announce that their all-whites will be the uniform this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.
The look is a fan favorite and the normal home-game attire for the team, especially during the day. This week, the white tops and bottoms will be the same uniforms they wore at home last weekend against the Giants. Why mess with perfection?
Many Dolphins fans have been upset (me included) that the throwbacks have not been worn nearly enough over the last several years and this year there is only one game we know of for certain when they will be worn. Miami should have worn the throwbacks against the Patriots in week 2 when the Patriots went retro.
Of course that is an entire debate in and of itself with many fans wanting a return to the throwbacks permanently. The classic look should never have been changed in the first place. First it was tweaked through the 1980s and then it all changed when Jimmy Johnson wanted to make a statement.
Later, Mike Dee who was then the general manager sought a big change for the logo and the current ideation came into existence. It wasn't initially met with a lot of applause but for many fans, this is the logo they know and love.
Over the years we have seen several coaches try and give a quiet nod to the old logo by wearing the throwback hats.
Today, however, the Dolphins will wear all white with the current logo and if you are going to the game, wear your whites as well!