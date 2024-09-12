Which jerseys are the Dolphins wearing tonight in Week 2 vs. Bills?
By Brian Miller
On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills. The Bills will be wearing white jerseys, but what will the Dolphins be donning for this early-season primetime game?
Dolphins fans can rejoice and most will. Miami will be rolling out their throwback uniforms for Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins will wear their teal jerseys with white pants. There is nothing like the Dolphins throwbacks. Fans have been dedicating themselves to convincing Stephen Ross to make them permanent for years.
Nothing beats walking into Hard Rock Stadium and seeing the end zones painted in the old-school design. Seeing the Dolphins' original logo on the 50-yard line gets the fans pumped up. Even the Dolphins players love the old look.
The Dolphins are set to wear throwback jerseys to take on the Bills
Over the years, Dolphins players have made it known that most prefer the old look. Former head coaches have opted to wear the old logo instead of the new one - Adam Gase almost wore it all the time.
The logo was part of an overhaul the Dolphins underwent under former CEO Mike Dee. Dee announced the change at a fan website event years ago. In front of the group of website operators, he said, "The new logo will make the old one a classic." It did indeed, but fans have never been drawn to the logo as they were in previous ideations.
Miami will wear its throwbacks twice this season: on Thursday and then again against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving day. That game will feature an all-white uniform.
The legacy of Stephen Ross may never be a Super Bowl winning franchise despite his attempts to build a Super Bowl roster. He will, however, leave his mark for his work within the community and of course, the current logo. Ross invested a lot of his money into the branding that went along with the change and while it has been tweaked over the years, it hasn't changed since 2013.