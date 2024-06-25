Which Miami Dolphins jersey is the worst in franchise history?
In 2016, the NFL color rush series allowed teams to try something different with their uniforms for a few games each year. The idea was that teams could try wearing a different color from their logo, so the Miami Dolphins took this idea and ran with it.
The Dolphins explored using more of the orange in their logo, which led to their 2016 color rush look of light orange jerseys and pants. It's the jersey that Christian D'Andrea of For The Win crowned as the worst jersey in franchise history.
"Orange is a tough look to pull off. Miami kinda/sorta did it earlier in the 2000s thanks to the expressive drop shadows in its numbering. This kit doesn’t have that kind of flavor. It just feels like something you’d see at Marshall’s or Ross Dress for Less."- Christian D'Andrea
The Dolphins tried something different and it's not shocking to see it listed as the choice for worst jersey here. While these jerseys don't look that bad to me, they're the most different, so they're going to stand out when it comes to crowning the worst jersey for the Dolphins.
At the end of the day, the Dolphins did what a lot of teams did during the color rush era, which was trying something different. For some, it missed the mark. Others respect that the Dolphins went in a different direction and can appreciate the orange jerseys even if they didn't stick around long.
D'Andrea noted that the Dolphins have worn orange jerseys in the past, but those jerseys were a darker shade of orange. These lighter orange jerseys weren't popular with everyone, but things could be much worse. Just ask the Jaguars or the Steelers how bad alternate jerseys can be.