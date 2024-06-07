Which Miami Dolphins specialists will make the 53-man roster?
By Brian Miller
Another year for the Miami Dolphins with Danny Crossman at the helm of the special teams unit. There will be a lot of changes in the NFL this year, specifically the new kickoff rules that will be used - it's something people will have to get used to.
If Crossman can't adapt to these changes, Miami will need to replace him. Many believe he should have already been fired, but he's going to hope to silence his haters in a big way this upcoming season. Will he be able to?
The Miami Dolphins special teams unit must improve in 2024
Crossman isn't the only person who will need to change with this new rule; Jason Sanders will have to be much better about getting the ball into that "landing zone." Sanders is one of the three specialists that will make up the Dolphins' primary special teams unit.
Blake Ferguson will serve as the long snapper, and Jake Bailey will return to handle punting duties. All three of these players will enter training camp unopposed. Many fans believe that Bailey, especially, should have competition. The Dolphins gave the free-agent punter an extension prior to the start of free agency, much to the chagrin of the fans.
In 2023, Bailey was average at best, but when the Dolphins needed him the most, he was still average. Sanders, on the other hand, had his third best statistical season of his career - his best in the last three seasons by far. Sanders has to continue to be consistent, something he struggled with in 2021 and 2022. If Sanders becomes erratic, the Dolphins may have no choice but to replace him. He hasn't faced competition in training camp for a few seasons now.
Predictions: There isn't much to predict here. Bailey, Sanders, and Ferguson will all make the roster.