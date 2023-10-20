Which two Miami players have the biggest "bromance"? That was a question asked to several players
By Brian Miller
There is an old saying that goes something like, "When you are winning, everything is fun" and for the Dolphins, winning has definitely changed how the team is feeling about themselves. There is no question that Miami players are having a great time so far this season while still keeping their eyes squarely on the goal.
The question asked today was which two players have the biggest "bromance"?
The Dolphins players that answered the question had their own opinions and they ranged from Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to Mike White and Braxton Berrios but the number one consensus was clearly Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.
The dynamic defensive duo have clearly bonded and their play on the field shows that. They know how each other plays and they feed off the other's energy. The fact they are so close off the field is possibly more important than it is on the field because that friendship is what develops the rapport on the field.
It's a fun watch and getting a glimpse of what it might be like inside a locker room that is clearly enjoying the atmosphere in Miami is great to see.
