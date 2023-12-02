Which version of De'Von Achane will Miami Dolphins see on Sunday?
After missing another game against the Jets last week, De'Von Achane is back and looks to get back on track this Sunday against the Commanders
Rookie sensation De'Von Achane took Dolphins fans' hearts very quickly when he finally started to get playing time. But that quickly changed after a 4-week stint on IR and being re-injured against the Raiders which led to missing the Jets game.
Achane got just 2 touches in the Raiders game before getting hurt and eventually never returning to the game. In his last full game, he did tally up 11 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown.
It is now official that Achane will return and play on Sunday, with head coach Mike McDaniel making the announcement on Friday afternoon. If Achane is able to make it through the entire game, it will be his first time doing so since Week 5 against the Giants.
Achane has a great chance to have another breakout game against a Commanders defense that ranks 18th against the run. While the Dolphins are ranked 2nd in total rushing.
Ever since the decision to dump off Montez Sweat and Chase Young, the Commanders' defense has just gotten worse each game. They are now on a 3-game losing streak, and even just fired their defensive coordinator.
When Achane is healthy and getting touches, there is no doubt that he can produce at a high level. In an offense known for speed, Achane has the second-fastest time so far this season according to NextGen stats. That is saying something when your teammates are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert.
It is a great sign for the Dolphins they will have all four of their running backs for this game Mostert, Achane, Chris Brooks, and Jeff Wilson. But that's even better for Achane who will get a chance to produce on fresh legs and not have to be overused when coming back from an injury.
Prediction:
It is hard to say how many touches McDaniel will let Achane have in his first game back. But it should be somewhere between 8-12 total touches. With that, I would expect him to get at least 70 yards or more and of course there is always a chance he finds the endzone.