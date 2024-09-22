Who are the announcers and referees for the Dolphins at Seahawks game today?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are traveling across the country to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. It will be the longest single trek of any NFL team within the United States. The Dolphins will enter the game as underdogs.
Miami will not have Tua Tagovailoa available and will start Skylar Thompson, who will make his third NFL career start. For the Seahawks, Geno Smith will be the man behind center. Miami has played six times in Seattle dating back to 1987, including one postseason game. Each team has three wins, with the last two victories belonging to the Seahawks. Miami, however, leads the series 10-6 all-time.
This week's game will be televised on CBS. Here is what you need to know regarding the announcers and referees:
Announcers for the Dolphins vs. Bills
- Lead play-by-play announcer: Kevin Harlan
- Color commentator: Trent Green
- Sideline reporter: Melanie Collins
Miami Dolphins fans are always thrilled when Kevin Harlan calls a game. He is one of the new breed of recognizable voices on television. Harlan and Green called the Dolphins and Jaguars game in Week 1 and the Dolphins tend to play well when Harlan is in the booth - at least that is what fans believe.
Referees for Dolphins vs. Bills
Head referee: Land Clark
Clark is serving as the head referee for his fifth season and he has been an NFL official for seven years.
- Umpire: Paul King (16)
- Down Judge: Tom Stephen (26)
- Line Judge: Jeff Hutcheon (1)
- Field Judge: Jabir Walker (10)
- Side Judge: Dominique Pender (5)
- Back Judge: Brad Freeman (11)
- Replay Official: Bob Hubbell (5)
- Replay Assistant: Jim Van Geffen (2)
Entering the game today, the Seahawks are trying to maintain a one-game lead in the NFC West and improve their winning streak to three games. The Dolphins are entering the game 1-1 on the season and are looking to get back on track after the loss to the Bills.