Who has the record for most passing yards in one game for the Miami Dolphins?
When we talk about the surprising and incredible records of the Miami Dolphins franchise, fans automatically think about Dan Marino and his record for the most passing yards in one game.
Dan Marino holds the record with a total of 521 yards, which was made in a game against the New York Jets in 1988. The final score of the game was 44-30 in favor of the New York team.
Dan Marino played 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins between 1983 and 1999. He manages to throw for 61.361 and score 420 touchdowns. He is part of the Hall Of Fame since 2005, and in his trophy case he has 1 Offensive Player of the Year Award, 1 MVP and also, and he has been selected to play in 9 Pro Bowls.
He also played 18 games in play-offs, completing 385 passes of the 687 he attempted in those games.
But what's more surprising about his records is that the second and third position also belongs to Dan Marino. The podium for this record is completed with 473 in second place against the New England Patriots and 470 in third place against Los Angeles Raiders. The fourth place is for Tua Tagovailoa with 469 yards against Baltimore Ravens in September of last season.
Did you know that Dan Marino was the holder of this record?